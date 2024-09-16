Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool striker Nathan Delfouneso has been given temporary role in charge of AFC Fylde’s first-team preparations.

The National League club are on the search for a new permanent head coach after parting ways with ex-Seasiders midfielder Chris Beech on Sunday afternoon.

Assistant coach Nick Anderton, who was at Bloomfield Road himself between 2017 and 2020, has also left Mill Farm.

While the recruitment process for a new permanent manager takes place, former Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale goalkeeper Chris Neal will step into the dugout alongside Delfouneso for this Tuesday’s home game against Southend United.

The pair will be hoping to help the Coasters to their first win of the season, with the club currently sitting 23rd in the National League table after only picking up five points in their opening eight games.

Temporary boss Delfouneso is a familiar face on the Fylde Coast, having spent four separate stints with Blackpool during his playing career.

After initially enjoying two loan spells from Aston Villa, the England youth international returned to the Fylde Coast permanently in 2014, before making the move to Blackburn Rovers the season after.

The striker donned the Tangerine kit once again between 2017 and 2020, taking his overall record for the club up to 38 goals in 239 games.

Following his second permanent Blackpool departure, he later spent time with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and Accrington City, before dropping down to non-league football with both Fylde and Chorley.

Most recently, Delfouneso has spent time playing for Hednesford Town in Northern Premier League Division One West.