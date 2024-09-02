Ex-Barrow and Oldham Athletic boss becomes evens favourite to take vacant Blackpool role

By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The bookies have Pete Wild as evens favourite to become Blackpool’s next permanent head coach.

It’s been just under a fortnight since the sacking of Neil Critchley, with the Seasiders taking their time to appoint a replacement.

Wild has been the favourite for the role throughout the last week, but bettingodds.com now have him a 1/1 to take over at Bloomfield Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 40-year-old, who is currently out of work, has a diverse coaching background, which includes a stint managing the England Amputee football team.

After working for Oldham Athletic for a number of years, Wild had two caretaker stints at Boundary Park, and had the job on a permanent basis for a brief spell before leaving for personal reasons.

In 2019, he was named Halifax Town manager, and enjoyed a successful three-year spell with the Shaymen, helping the club to two play-off finishes in the National League.

Wild was most-recently in charge of Barrow in League Two. During his first campaign, he guided the Bluebirds to a ninth place finish, before pushing for the play-offs last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite looking set for a top seven finish, a late drop off in form saw them end up in eighth.

After being winless in their last seven games, Barrow parted company with ex-Oldham figure, with a club statement citing: “Different perspectives on the way forward.”

Below Wild, former Manchester City youth coach Brian Barry-Murphy and Blackpool interim coach Richard Keogh are both at 8/1, while former Seasiders midfielders Richie Wellens and Charlie Adam are 10/1.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.