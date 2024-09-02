Ex-Barrow and Oldham Athletic boss becomes evens favourite to take vacant Blackpool role
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s been just under a fortnight since the sacking of Neil Critchley, with the Seasiders taking their time to appoint a replacement.
Wild has been the favourite for the role throughout the last week, but bettingodds.com now have him a 1/1 to take over at Bloomfield Road.
The 40-year-old, who is currently out of work, has a diverse coaching background, which includes a stint managing the England Amputee football team.
After working for Oldham Athletic for a number of years, Wild had two caretaker stints at Boundary Park, and had the job on a permanent basis for a brief spell before leaving for personal reasons.
In 2019, he was named Halifax Town manager, and enjoyed a successful three-year spell with the Shaymen, helping the club to two play-off finishes in the National League.
Wild was most-recently in charge of Barrow in League Two. During his first campaign, he guided the Bluebirds to a ninth place finish, before pushing for the play-offs last season.
Despite looking set for a top seven finish, a late drop off in form saw them end up in eighth.
After being winless in their last seven games, Barrow parted company with ex-Oldham figure, with a club statement citing: “Different perspectives on the way forward.”
Below Wild, former Manchester City youth coach Brian Barry-Murphy and Blackpool interim coach Richard Keogh are both at 8/1, while former Seasiders midfielders Richie Wellens and Charlie Adam are 10/1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.