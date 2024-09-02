Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The bookies have Pete Wild as evens favourite to become Blackpool’s next permanent head coach.

It’s been just under a fortnight since the sacking of Neil Critchley, with the Seasiders taking their time to appoint a replacement.

Wild has been the favourite for the role throughout the last week, but bettingodds.com now have him a 1/1 to take over at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old, who is currently out of work, has a diverse coaching background, which includes a stint managing the England Amputee football team.

After working for Oldham Athletic for a number of years, Wild had two caretaker stints at Boundary Park, and had the job on a permanent basis for a brief spell before leaving for personal reasons.

In 2019, he was named Halifax Town manager, and enjoyed a successful three-year spell with the Shaymen, helping the club to two play-off finishes in the National League.

Wild was most-recently in charge of Barrow in League Two. During his first campaign, he guided the Bluebirds to a ninth place finish, before pushing for the play-offs last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite looking set for a top seven finish, a late drop off in form saw them end up in eighth.

After being winless in their last seven games, Barrow parted company with ex-Oldham figure, with a club statement citing: “Different perspectives on the way forward.”

Below Wild, former Manchester City youth coach Brian Barry-Murphy and Blackpool interim coach Richard Keogh are both at 8/1, while former Seasiders midfielders Richie Wellens and Charlie Adam are 10/1.