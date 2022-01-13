Ewan Bange returns to Blackpool following the expiration of his loan spell with AFC Telford United
Ewan Bange has returned to Blackpool following the expiration of his loan spell at AFC Telford United.
The 20-year-old sealed a temporary move to the National League North side on November 9 in a deal that ran until this month.
The striker initially linked up with Blackpool teammate Cameron Antwi, but the midfielder was recently recalled to Bloomfield Road to help boost the numbers among Neil Critchley’s depleted squad.
Bange made just five appearances for Telford, with just two of those coming from the start.
Announcing Bange’s departure alongside West Bromwich Albion defender Saul Shotton, Telford said in a statement: “AFC Telford United can confirm the loan agreements with West Bromwich Albion for Saul Shotton and Blackpool for Ewan Bange have now finished and both players have returned to their respective clubs to continue their development.
“We would like to thank both Saul and Ewan for all their efforts and wish them well in the future.”
Bange spent the first three months of the season on loan with Northern Premier League side Bamber Bridge, where he enjoyed a prolific spell alongside Pool teammate Rob Apter, who has since joined National League North side Chester.
Playing under former Seasiders Jamie Milligan and John Hills, the rangey striker scored 10 goals in 18 games.
Bange made his Blackpool debut in October 2019 as a substitute during the EFL Trophy defeat to Carlisle United.
Bange signed a professional contract with the Seasiders in December 2020, a deal that is due to run out at the end of the season - although Blackpool do hold the option to extend by 12 months.
