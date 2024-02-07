Blackpool fans are among those in the division to be firmly behind their side, with their support contributing to the Seasiders good record at Bloomfield Road.
Neil Critchley’s side are back in action this weekend as they welcome Oxford United to the Fylde Coast.
Here’s the latest League One average attendance table in descending order (with data from Transfermarkt):
1. Where do Blackpool rank?
We've taken a look at the average home attendances in League One. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Burton Albion (24th)
There is an average attendance of 3,321 at the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Fleetwood Town (23rd)
There has been an average attendance of 3,480 at Highbury this season. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Cheltenham Town (22nd)
There has been an average attendance of 4,498 at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium this season. Photo: Eddie Keogh
5. Stevenage (21st)
The Lamex Stadium has an average attendance of 4,765 this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Wycombe Wanderers (20th)
There has been an average attendance of 4,826 at Adams Park this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns