Everton youngster Antony Evans relishes Blackpool loan move

Blackpool new boy Antony Evans believes his loan move is exactly what he needs to mature at this stage of his career.

The 20-year-old was one of two new players to join the Seasiders on deadline day last week, with Matty Virtue also making the move from Liverpool.

Evans, who plays for the blue half of Merseyside, will spend the remainder of the season with Terry McPhillips’ side.

The winger spent time on loan at Morecambe during the 2016/17 campaign, scoring two and producing two assists during his 15 games at the club – with one of those goals coming in the 3-1 defeat to Blackpool in March 2017.

Evans believes it is now the right time to depart Goodison Park for a second loan move.

“I feel really good about the move, I think it’s exactly what I needed at this stage of the season,” he said.

“I previously had a loan spell a couple of seasons ago and it’s the right thing for me to do again, so I’m made up to be here.

“I think that loan spell helped set me up to be the player I am today, going out there and seeing a different style of football.

“Going back to Everton with their great facilities and everything else, it made you appreciate everything you got there.

“It’s helped me a lot and going back to Everton, I’ve played more games and matured and that’s why I’m here now because I think what I’ve done at Everton has merited this loan move.”

It is understood a number of clubs enquired about Evans’ services last month, including Blackpool’s League One rivals Coventry City.

Evans is highly regarded at Goodison Park having come through the youth ranks there and is under contract until 2020.

Although he’s yet to make his first-team debut for Everton, he has been a regular for the club’s U23 side during the last couple of seasons, wearing the captain’s armband on a few occasions.

He has also been given game time for Everton’s U23 in the Checkatrade Trophy, playing in all three of their group games last season before playing against Bradford City in the same competition earlier this season.

“I was given the armband towards the back end of last season and it’s a big responsibility for anyone,” Evans added.

“I was very pleased to get that. It sort of lifts you a bit, you take things on your chin a little bit more and you take things in your stride. It’s helped me massively.

“The Checkatrade games, where I’ve played against League One and Two clubs, has been a real eye-opener for everyone, not just me.

“Now I’m in League One it’s another stepping stone for me and a challenge for me.”