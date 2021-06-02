Everton to 'table new contract' to Blackpool loan star Ellis Simms - but will loan him out for a second straight season

But, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees will loan out the 20-year-old for a second successive season, with the Championship his most likely destination.

This increases the chances of Simms returning to Bloomfield Road next term, having scored 10 goals in 23 games during his stint playing under Neil Critchley.

Simms made the move to the Fylde coast during the January transfer window, his first loan move away from Goodison Park.

The highly-rated youngster got off to the perfect start, scoring twice off the bench on his debut in the 5-0 rout of Wigan Athletic.

The Oldham-born frontman had a bit of a quiet spell after that, but he finished the campaign in electric form, scoring five times in just four games.

They were crucial goals he scored, too, his brace in the 2-0 win against Doncaster Rovers sealing Blackpool’s spot in the play-offs.

Ellis Simms missed Sunday's play-off final with a groin injury

Simms would then go on to bag another double in the first leg of Blackpool’s play-off semi-final win against Oxford United.

The striker was set to start in the Wembley final against Lincoln City, but he cruelly suffered a groin injury during the dying moments of Blackpool’s final training session.

Following his successful spell with the Seasiders, Everton are reportedly keen to tie down their man to a longer deal - with his current contract due to expire in 12 months.

Blackpool will be keen to bring Simms back for a second season to continue his development under Critchley, but they’re likely to face plenty of competition from their new rivals in the Championship.

Simms attended Sunday’s play-off final to support his team-mates and when asked about his Everton future after the game, he said: “I’m not sure what the future holds.”