Even Liverpool's Mo Salah can't rival the goal involvement stats of Blackpool talisman Jerry Yates

Heading into Saturday's derby against Preston North End, the in-form Yates had scored four goals in his last three outings.

But the 24-year-old turned provider at the weekend, playing a delightful through-ball to Gary Madine, who guided the ball home to double Blackpool' s lead.

Yates, who top the scoring charts for the Seasiders last season with 23 in all competitions, is now re-finding his form after a slow start to the Championship campaign.

The former Rotherham United striker had to wait for the 10th league game of the season to score his first goal from open play.

Prior to that, his only goal came from the penalty spot during the 2-2 draw away at Bournemouth in August.

In terms of the calendar year, Blackpool's talisman has scored 21 times, assisting a further seven goals, according to playmakerstats.

Only Charlie Wyke, now at Wigan Athletic but formerly of Sunderland, has been involved in as many goals, the striker scoring 24 and setting up a further four in 2021.

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been involved in 27 goals (19 goals, eight assists), while Liverpool's Mo Salah trails with 26 (19 goals, seven assists).

Jonson Clarke-Harris, of Peterborough United, Sunderland's Aiden McGeady and Morecambe striker Cole Stockton have all been involved in 25 goals this year.