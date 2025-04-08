'Essential to keep,' 'a magician' and 'hasn't worked' - Blackpool's player ratings for the season so far

A 2-1 defeat away to Rotherham United, alongside results elsewhere, leaves the Seasiders six points off sixth place with just five games remaining.

Before Steve Bruce’s side next take to the pitch, the teams above them in the battle for the final play-off spot play twice, which means they could be up to 12 off the pace by the time they step out of the Lamex Stadium to take on Stevenage on Good Friday.

It’s been a hit and miss campaign for Blackpool with both highs and lows, and while this season may end in disappointment, the building blocks are in place for the future.

Here’s the player ratings for the season so far:

1 . Harry Tyrer- 7 Harry Tyrer endured a difficult start to his loan spell with the Seasiders, but throughout the last month, the 23-year-old has proved a lot of people wrong. He’s look a lot stronger and appears to have found his confidence when it comes to commanding his box. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Richard O'Donnell- 5 Richard O'Donnell was handed a few starting opportunities before Christmas but didn't really make the most of them. Regardless of that, he still remains a good back-up option. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Gabriel- 6 Jordan Gabriel was probably seen as one of Blackpool's better players last summer, and despite starting well under Bruce, has struggled for game time following a big dip in form before Christmas. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Odel Offiah- 8 At both centre back and right back, Odel Offiah has proven to be a key defensive figure for Blackpool while on loan from Brighton. His strong displays will no doubt leave him out of reach of the Seasiders next season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Olly Casey- 8 Olly Casey has been Blackpool's player of the season. The centre back has been a rock at the back, and will no doubt attract interest from elsewhere. It will be essential for the Seasiders to keep hold of him. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales