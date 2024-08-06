Blackpool have added Elkan Baggott to their ranks on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old will boost the Seasiders’ defensive options, and will act as competition for Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband and Dan Sassi.

He becomes the sixth arrival at Bloomfield Road this summer following the signings of Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans.

Here’s what we know about the young centre back:

Who is Baggott?

Baggott has been with Ipswich since 2016, after initially joining the club on a two-year scholarship programme, before signing his first senior contract in 2021.

He has made a total of seven appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Away from Portman Road, he has picked up plenty of experience out on loan.

Where has he been on loan?

Baggott’s first stint away from Ipswich was with Kings Lynn Town, where he made seven appearances.

The following year, he headed to Gillingham, where he featured 29 times- and scored three goals.

For the latter part of the 2022/23 campaign, he went to Cheltenham Town, but only played once.

His most recent loan stint came with Bristol Rovers in the second half of last season.

During his time at the Memorial Stadium, where he made 14 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

International experience

Away from club football, Baggott, who was born in Thailand, is a full international for Indonesia, who he qualifies for through his mother.

Since making his debut in 2021, he has made 22 appearances.