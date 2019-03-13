Elias Sorensen's nightmare loan spell at Blackpool cut short by Newcastle

Elias Sorensen's nightmare loan spell at Blackpool has been brought to an early end after being recalled by his parent club Newcastle United.

There was plenty of excitement among Pool's fanbase when the Denmark Under-21 international arrived on loan during the January transfer window.

But Sorensen, who has scored 19 goals for Newcastle's U23 side this season, made just one appearance for the club, a cameo off the bench which lasted just 32 minutes.

The 19-year-old, who hasn't featured in a squad for Pool's last six games, found himself behind Armand Gnanduillet, Chris Long and Joe Dodoo in the pecking order.

It was only last night that Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips suggested Sorensen might get a chance due to the club's mounting injury list.

But Newcastle have now recalled him from his loan along with Jamie Sterry and Cal Roberts, who were at Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United respectively.

The trio will rejoin the Magpies' U23s group for the remainder of the season.