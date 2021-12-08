Eight players linked with Blackpool ahead of the January transfer window

Neil Critchley and the club's recruitment and scouting team will already have plans in place as Pool looking to strengthen their position in the Championship.

With key injuries to Matty Virtue, Grant Ward and Kevin Stewart, a new central midfielder is likely to be top of the list.

But the Seasiders have struggled for goals in recent weeks, going three games without scoring, so a winger (or two) and another striker could also be on the agenda.

Here's eight players that have been linked with the Seasiders in recent weeks and months...

1. Jeando Fuchs, Dundee United The 24-year-old midfielder has been linked with the Seasiders as well as a host of other clubs, including Rangers, Celtic, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough. The Cameroonian international is out of contract at the end of the season.

2. Alex Pattison, Harrogate Town Blackpool reportedly joined Barnsley, Hull City, Luton Town, and Swansea City in keeping tabs on the 24-year-old midfielder.

3. Ruben Rodrigues, Notts County Pool have reportedly sent scouts to watch the exciting Portuguese forward, but Blackburn Rovers, Lincoln City and Rotherham United are also said to be interested.

4. Billy Koumetio, Liverpool Blackpool are one of several clubs apparently considering a loan move for the young defender. Plymouth Argyle have also been linked.