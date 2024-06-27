EFL Trophy groups finalised for Blackpool, Birmingham City, Rotherham United and others
Ahead of Thursday’s draw on Sky Sports News, it had already been confirmed that the Seasiders would come up against both Harrogate Town and Crewe Alexandra.
Liverpool U21s have now been added to Group E, but the finalised fixtures are still set to be confirmed.
Last year, the Blackpool faced Barrow, Morecambe and Liverpool U21 in the opening round of the EFL Trophy – winning all three games.
They later defeated Barnsley, Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers before eventually being knocked out by Peterborough in the semi-finals.
The Posh would go on to win the competition, with Darren Ferguson’s side claiming a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.
Blackpool have won the EFL Trophy on two occasions in the past, lifting the cup in 2002 and 2004.
Here’s every how every group looks in the first round of this year’s competition:
Group A (Northern section): Accrington Stanley, Stockport County, Tranmere Rovers, Everton U21s.
Group B (Northern section): Port Vale, Salford, Wrexham, Wolves U21s.
Group C (Northern section): Carlisle United, Morecambe, Wigan Athletic, Nottingham Forest U21s.
Group D (Northern section): Barrow, Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town, Aston Villa U21s.
Group E (Northern section): Blackpool, Crewe, Harrogate Town, Liverpool U21s.
Group F (Northern section): Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Manchester United U21s.
Group G (Northern section): Chesterfield, Grimsby, Lincoln City, Manchester City U21s.
Group H (Northern section): Bradford City, Mansfield, Rotherham, Newcastle United U21s.
Group A (Southern section): Birmingham City, Shrewsbury Town, Walsall, Fulham U21s.
Group B (Southern section): AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Brighton U21s.
Group C (Southern section): Bromley, Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic, Chelsea U21s.
Group D (Southern section): Gillingham, Peterborough United, Stevenage, Crystal Palace U21s.
Group E (Southern section): Colchester United, Leyton Orient, MK Dons, Arsenal U21s.
Group F (Southern section): Burton Albion, Northampton Town, Notts County, Leicester City U21s.
Group G (Southern section): Bristol Rovers, Exeter City, Swindon Town, Tottenham U21s.
Group H (Southern section): Cheltenham Town, Newport County, Reading, West Ham U21s.
