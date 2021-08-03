EFL reveal which games fans of Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will be able to stream this season

The EFL has revealed details about which fixtures Blackpool and Fleetwood Town fans will be able to stream live this season.

Supporters across the country became accustomed to watching games via iFollow last season, with the vast majority of games being played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now fans are permitted back into the stadiums without restrictions, certain games will still be available to watch online in the UK at a cost of £10.

Any game that kicks off between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday will not be permitted to be broadcast, in line with a convention that dates back to the 1960s.

This will also be the case during international weekends.

In League One, all midweek games can be shown live on iFollow, meaning Fleetwood’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday on August 17 should be their first match available online.

Fans are permitted to only watch certain games via a live stream this season

The exception would be if a midweek game is selected to be shown by Sky Sports, who will take the broadcast rights.

Papa John’s Trophy matches taking place during the week will also be shown live on iFollow, with the exception of the semi-finals and final.

No Carabao Cup matches will be available on iFollow while the FA are set to confirm plans for the FA Cup at a later date.

Blackpool, meanwhile, have launched their own streaming service - entitled Tangerine TV - for the coming season, although they’re still bound by the EFL’s iFollow rules.

For those based in the UK and Ireland, individual matches will only be available to watch for £10 this season subject to meeting the following criteria:

- The game is not being broadcast live on Sky Sports (excluding red button)

- The kick-off isn’t between 2.45pm and 5.15pm (UK time) on a Saturday (Article 48 of the UEFA Statutes)

- The game is not on the final weekend of the season

- The home club has exercised its option (This applies to Bank Holiday and displaced Saturday fixtures only)

Blackpool supporters outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to watch almost all of the Seasiders’ league fixtures live on Tangerine TV, both at home and away, with an international season pass, priced at £170.

The only games not available to watch for overseas viewers are those that have been selected for Sky Sports coverage.

The package includes four-camera coverage of Championship games, plus replays and commentary.

Supporters who purchase an international season pass for the campaign also receive access to full match replays from 12pm (UK time) the following day and various highlights packages.