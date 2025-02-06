The EFL make official decision ahead of Burton Albion vs Blackpool clash

Blackpool are in EFL League One action as they travel to Staffordshire.

The match was originally set to take place on Thursday, February 6 on Sky Sports but that was rescheduled, a decision that was only announced at the end of January with barely two weeks notice. Sky Sports's offering this evening is instead the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Liverpool and Spurs along with the WM Phoenix Open (Golf) on Sky Sports Main Event and Night One of the Premier League Darts in Belfast on Sky Sports+.

With the game being moved, it does however give Steve Bruce and his players a couple of days more to prepare for the match. Blackpool have been decent travellers in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last four matches on the road, winning their last two.

Burton Albion are managed by Gary Bowyer who had a spell in charge at Bloomfield Road before. He took over in December and so far his record is three wins, four draws, and three defeats.

The last time these two sides met, it was a 3-0 win for Blackpool with Odeluga Offiah, Rob Apter and Lee Evans on the score sheet. It was the last time Blackpool had won at home in all competitions.

There was no deadline day signings with Niall Ennis being the last of their business in the winter transfer window in terms of incomings but Jordan Rhodes was allowed to depart for Mansfield Town. Blackpool’s aims from now until the end of the season is to get in to the play-off mix with a six-point gap to make up.

Burton v Blackpool referee confirmed

Carl Brook is the referee that the EFL have confirmed will oversee proceedings at the Pirelli Stadium. Brooke resides from East Sussex and has mainly officiated games in the third tier this season.

This is his time in the league that Brook will over see a Seasiders game this season. He was in charge of their 2-0 first round FA Cup win against Gillingham back at the start of November whereas Burton haven't had this referee so far this season.

Brook has officiated in League One, Lague Two, the EFL Trophy, the National League, FA Cup and EFL Cup this term. His record is 104 yellow cards in 24 matches, sending off two players for two bookable offences, with no straight red cards shown, and two penalties awarded. Joe Simpson and Emily Carney will support Brook as linesman whilst Scott Simpson is the fourth official.

Andy Lyons has been out for a long time with an injury. | Camera Sport

Burton Albion v Blackpool team news

Kyran Lofthouse was Burton's only signing of deadline day, with the right-back joining on loan from Barnsley. Burton signed a total of six players during the winter window, with Owen Dodgson, JJ McKiernan, Fabio Tavares, Jon Daddi Bodvarsson and James Jones all joining. Dadi Bodvarsson has been a revelation, scoring four goals in his first five matches, including a brace against Rotherham United.

As mentioned, there will be no Rhodes for Blackpool until the end of the season as he left on deadline day. Hayden Coulson wasn't in the match-day squad for the draw against Charlton Athletic last week. Lee Evans made a return to action however after missing the last couple of games due to injury.

Andy Lyons suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in February 2024. He's been in full training but will have to work on his match fitness. A lack of a reserve team makes it difficult for them to bring him in.

In other news, Sammy Silvera is hoping to finish the season off strongly at Bloomfield Road after a difficult loan spell at Portsmouth.