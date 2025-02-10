The EFL make official decision ahead of Blackpool vs Rotherham United clash

Blackpool are in EFL League One action as they host Rotherham United.

The Seasiders are on the hunt for their first win at Bloomfield Road in four months. They salvaged a point against relegation threatened Burton Albion at the weekend, prolonging their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Rotherham on the other hand tasted defeat at home to Shrewsbury Town at the weekend. Two points separate the two sides heading into this one. A win for Blackpool could move them up to 11th whilst a win for the Millers could do the same for them if results go in their favour.

This is the first competitive meeting between the two sides this season. The original fixture was due to be played in December but was postponed due to adverse weather conditions, which caused significant safety concerns.

Blackpool vs Rotherham United referee confirmed

Sebastian Stockbridge has been appointed as the referee for Tuesday evening's clash and he will be assisted by Adam Burgess and Jake Topp with Ollie Yates the fourth official. Stockbridge resides from the Tyne & Wear and has been refereeing professional games since the 2010/11 season.

This is the first time that Stockbridge will have officiated a Blackpool game this term. He's been the man in the middle for one Rotherham game this season which was a 2-1 win against Huddersfield Town back at the end of August. Stockbridge awarded a penalty to Rotherham in that game and sent off Terriers forward Danny Ward for violent conduct as well as manager Michael Duff for dissent.

His record this season is 21 matches with 81 yellow cards brandished, two reds along with one player being sent off for two bookable offences. He also awarded seven penalties including three in one game when Bolton Wanderers beat Reading 5-2 back in September. He hasn't awarded a spot-kick since Birmingham City's 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Tom Bloxham will be missing for Blackpool. (Photographer Rob Newell / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rob Newell

Blackpool vs Rotherham United team news

January signing Tom Bloxham was an absentee for Blackpool and will be out for at least a 'couple of weeks' according to manager Steve Bruce.

“He’s unfortunately hurt his calf, which is always disappointing when it's a muscle injury,” Bruce told Blackpool’s in-house media team.

“He's obviously changing clubs, changing training grounds and the pitches he’s playing on.

“It’s a different intensity which he’s playing at and he's picked up a calf injury which will keep him out for a couple of weeks at least.”

Andy Lyons is the only other player that Blackpool will be monitoring. He's been back in full training after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered 12 months ago, but Lyons is yet to make an appearance.

As for the visitors, Dan Gore joined the Millers from Manchester United at the end of the window and provided an assist on his debut. He didn't play any part against Shrewsbury Town at the weekend however with our friends at the Rotherham Advertiser claiming that the player had pulled out due to a foot injury.

Midfielders Shaun McWilliams (hamstring) and Alex MacDonald (groin) and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris (calf) are all absentees. Mallik Wilks suffered a groin injury against Birmingham in the first half and didn't play at the weekend. His absence will come as a blow as he's scored seven goals this season and has been a regular starter.

Joshua Kayode has endured a torrid time with injury and is currently sidelined with a thigh problem. A loan move failed to materialie for the striker in January and he will remain at the AESSEAL New York Stadium but first must get himself fit.

