Blackpool are in EFL League One action as they host Mansfield Town at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders remain on the search for their first home win since the end of September. They remain unbeaten in 2025 and are nine games without a defeat but a lot of those have been draws.

Steve Bruce's side moved into the top-half of the table and find themselves nine points off the play-offs but Huddersfield Town have a game in hand. Mansfield were on the receiving end of a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Leyton Orient which now has them in 15th.

The two sides met earlier in the season at Field Mill with Will Evans scoring twice. Blackpool's record against the Stags isn't the best with an EFL Trophy win in December 2017 their only taste of victory in matches. This hasn't been a regular fixture between the two sides and so Blackpool's last win against Mansfield came in October 2000.

Blackpool v Mansfield Town referee confirmed

The EFL have confirmed Elliot Bell as the referee and he will be assisted by Jacob Graham and Matthew Sowerby with Zac Kennard-Kettle the fourth official. This will be Bell’s second Seasiders game this term and his first Mansfield game.

He was in charge for Blackpool’s 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient in early November. In that match, he brandished five yellow cards though only one was shown to a Blackpool player.

His record this season is 29 matches with 120 yellow cards shown, five second yellows and two straight reds. Bell has also pointed to the spot a total of four times this term. His most recent match was Sheffield Wednesday’s win against Swansea City on Wednesday night.

Tom Bloxham is out for a couple of weeks. (Photographer Rob Newell / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rob Newell

Blackpool v Mansfield Town team news

Josh Onomah has unfortunately twisted his ankle which fortunately isn't 'too serious' but Bruce is unsure when he will be available again. He has made two appearances since signing a contract extension until the end of the season.

Tom Bloxham is out for a couple of weeks after injuring his calf. Andy Lyons is back in full training but still hasn't made an appearance as there has been a lack of an opportunity to ease him back in.

Olly Casey is a doubt after coming off against Rotherham United in the 35-minute. Bruce revealed that he had an ankle injury but that it was too early to know how long he will be out for.

Matthew Pennington twisted his ankle against Huddersfield Town in mid-January. He's been missing for the last five games and it’s unclear when he will make a return to action.

Lee Gregory and Rhys Oates are out for the remainder of the season. Gregory was forced off with a knee injury last Friday and that was a similar issue which kept him out across November and December. Oates also has a knee injury and was left out of the 22-man squad for the remainder of the campaign.

As for the visitors, Louis Reed made a return to action after missing the last two games. 11-goal striker Will Evans was also back in the swing of things after missing the Northampton game due to a hamstring strain.

On-loan Spurs midfielder Matty Craig is dealing with a back problem. Deji Oshilaja and Frazer Blake-Tracy are expected to return in March. Baily Cargill will be back in the squad after missing the last two games due to suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards.

