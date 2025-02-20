Blackpool are in EFL League One action as they host Crawley Town.

The Seasiders remain on the hunt for their first home win in four months after recent draws with Rotherham United and Mansfield Town. They haven't won since beating Burton Albion at the end of September and if they are to be in the play-off mix come the end of the season they will have to start turning their draws in to wins.

These two sides met on the opening day of the season with the Red Devils coming out on top. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Armando Quitirna put the hosts 2-0 up inside 33 minutes and were able to hold on for the victory despite Ashley Fletcher's goal 16 minutes from time.

Both clubs had different managers for that fixture. Scott Lindsey was in charge of Crawley who he had guided to a play-off win just a few months prior whilst Neil Critchley was in the away dugout. Lindsey now finds himself in charge of MK Dons whilst Critchley is in charge of Hearts.

Blackpool v Crawley Town referee confirmed

Tom Reeves has been appointed as the referee and he will be assisted by Paul Stonier and Emmanuel Edet with Matthew Malton the fourth official. Reeves hails from Warwickshire and has overseen 21 games across all competitions this season, alternating between League One and League Two.

He has given out 75 yellow cards this season, three reds which have all been second bookable offences and no straight dismissals, whilst also awarding six penalties. Reeves' last match was Wrexham's 2-0 win against Northampton Town on February 15. This is the first time this season that Reeves will have officiated either Blackpool or Crawley.

Reeves did two Blackpool games last season which both resulted in victory. He was the man in the middle for their 4-1 win against Reading at Bloomfield Road as well the 1-0 away win against Carlisle United. Crawley Town have also had him for two games, the first being a 2-1 win against Carlisle United in 2021, and then in March 2023 he was the referee who oversaw their 3-0 defeat to Sutton United.

Blackpool v Crawley Town team news

Odel Offiah - on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion - came off injured against Mansfield Town, and Steve Bruce admitted that it is a hamstring problem which is a 'bit of a concern'. Centre-back Elkan Baggott took a knock and was brought off at the break but the manager said that was a tactical decision.

Tom Bloxham has a calf injury which has kept him out for the last few games. Matthew Pennington has an ankle injury which has kept him out. Andy Lyons is still yet to make an appearance this season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last year.

Joy Mukena is out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury on the training ground. Josh Flint is a long-term absentee having not played since the end of October because of a medial ligament injury. A back injury has kept out Toby Mullarkey out for the last seven matches.