EFL chairman denies Blackpool takeover bid, Sunderland join race for free agent, Ipswich continue midfielder talks - updates on Portsmouth, Bolton and Rotherham; League One rumours

Have your say

Here are all the latest League One rumours from around the web:

Sunderland are keen on a deal to sign James Wilson following his release from Manchester United but face competition from Aberdeen, Preston and MLS clubs. (Daily Record)

Portsmouth have taken 21-year-old striker Aaron Jarvis on trial for a week following his release from Luton Town. (Portsmouth News)

Meanwhile, Pompey have ended their interest in Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt after Kenny Jackett confessed he expects to make no further signings. (Blackpool Gazette)

Peterborough United chief Darragh MacAnthony says he passed up a chance to sign Norwich City defender Sean Raggett, who went on to join Portsmouth. (Various)

Bolton's administrators have turned down a request from Luca Connell to terminate his scholarship contract - delaying his impending move to Celtic. (Bolton News)

Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley has denied making a bid for Fylde Coast neighbours Blackpool. (Blackpool Gazette)

Ipswich Town are locked in negotiations to sign Bury midfielder Danny Mayor with Tramnere and Plymouth still vying for his signature. (Ipswich Star)

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has dismissed reports claiming he is interested in bringing Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith to the New York Stadium. (Sheffield Star)

Plymouth Argyle have missed out on the signing of Bury midfielder Jay O'Shea after he opted to join Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar. (Various)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett insists the club have ‘no appetite’ to sell Jamal Lowe this summer, but won’t stand in the player’s way if he wants to leave. (Portsmouth News)