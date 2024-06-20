Early predicted League One table forecasts for Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and more

By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Jun 2024, 19:30 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 23:35 BST
We’re still well over a month away until the start of the new League One campaign- but predictions are already being made.

Blackpool will be looking to improve upon their eighth place finish last season, and have already recruited Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher on a permanent deals to boost their squad.

The Seasiders will face tough competition for a place in the top six, with the three relegated teams from the Championship being among those to have their sights set on promotion.

Rotherham United, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town will all be disappointed with how they performed in the most recent campaign, and will be hoping to immediately bounce back to England’s second tier.

Meanwhile, the teams that have come up will have their own ambitions, with Stockport County, Wrexham, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town all being promoted from League Two.

Here’s an early predicted table based on Sky Bet’s odds for next year’s League One winner:

We've taken a look at the early predicted table.

1. Where will Blackpool finish next season?

We've taken a look at the early predicted table.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Odds of winning the title: 150/1

2. Crawley Town (24th)

Odds of winning the title: 150/1Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Odds of winning the title: 66/1

3. Cambridge United (23rd)

Odds of winning the title: 66/1Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Odds of winning title: 66/1

4. Burton Albion (22nd)

Odds of winning title: 66/1Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Odds of winning title: 66/1

5. Shrewsbury Town (21st)

Odds of winning title: 66/1Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Odds of winning title: 66/1

6. Northampton Town (20th)

Odds of winning title: 66/1Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneRotherham UnitedBolton WanderersBarnsleyWigan AthleticHuddersfield TownJordan RhodesBirmingham City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.