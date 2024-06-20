Early predicted League One table forecasts for Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and more

Blackpool will be looking to improve upon their eighth place finish last season, and have already recruited Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher on a permanent deals to boost their squad.
The Seasiders will face tough competition for a place in the top six, with the three relegated teams from the Championship being among those to have their sights set on promotion.
Rotherham United, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town will all be disappointed with how they performed in the most recent campaign, and will be hoping to immediately bounce back to England’s second tier.
Meanwhile, the teams that have come up will have their own ambitions, with Stockport County, Wrexham, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town all being promoted from League Two.
Here’s an early predicted table based on Sky Bet’s odds for next year’s League One winner:
