Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City were all relegated from the Championship, while Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town earned promotion.
The play-offs in the third and fourth tier are still ongoing. Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United currently lead Barnsley and Peterborough United respectively heading into their second semi-final legs.
Meanwhile in League Two, MK Dons, Doncaster, Crewe and Crawley are all looking to join the other three teams going up.
Even with League One line-up still to be complete for next season, the bookies have already started to name their favourites to win the competition.
Here are the current odds from Sky Bet: