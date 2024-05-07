Early odds for 2024/25 League One winner- with Blackpool facing tough competition from Birmingham City, Wrexham and Reading

The League One line-up for the 2024/25 season is almost complete.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th May 2024, 04:55 BST

Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City were all relegated from the Championship, while Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town earned promotion.

The play-offs in the third and fourth tier are still ongoing. Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United currently lead Barnsley and Peterborough United respectively heading into their second semi-final legs.

Meanwhile in League Two, MK Dons, Doncaster, Crewe and Crawley are all looking to join the other three teams going up.

Even with League One line-up still to be complete for next season, the bookies have already started to name their favourites to win the competition.

Here are the current odds from Sky Bet:

1. What are Blackpool's odds for the 2024/25 season?

Cambridge United finished 18th in League One in the most recent season.

2. Cambridge United- 66/1

Cambridge United finished 18th in League One in the most recent season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Burton Albion finished 20th in League One in the most recent season.

3. Burton Albion- 66/1

Burton Albion finished 20th in League One in the most recent season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Shrewsbury Town finished 19th in League One in the most recent season.

4. Shrewsbury Town- 50/1

Shrewsbury Town finished 19th in League One in the most recent season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Northampton finished 14th in League One in the most recent season.

5. Northampton Town- 50/1

Northampton finished 14th in League One in the most recent season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Exeter City finished 13th in League One in the most recent season.

6. Exeter City- 40/1

Exeter City finished 13th in League One in the most recent season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

