Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City were all relegated from the Championship, while Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town earned promotion.

The play-offs in the third and fourth tier are still ongoing. Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United currently lead Barnsley and Peterborough United respectively heading into their second semi-final legs.

Meanwhile in League Two, MK Dons, Doncaster, Crewe and Crawley are all looking to join the other three teams going up.

Even with League One line-up still to be complete for next season, the bookies have already started to name their favourites to win the competition.

Here are the current odds from Sky Bet:

What are Blackpool's odds for the 2024/25 season?

Cambridge United- 66/1 Cambridge United finished 18th in League One in the most recent season.

Burton Albion- 66/1 Burton Albion finished 20th in League One in the most recent season.

Shrewsbury Town- 50/1 Shrewsbury Town finished 19th in League One in the most recent season.

Northampton Town- 50/1 Northampton finished 14th in League One in the most recent season.