Early League One promotion odds for 2024/25- as Blackpool face tough competition from Bolton Wanderers, Wrexham and Birmingham City among others

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st May 2024, 04:55 BST
The 24 teams to compete in next season’s League One has been confirmed- with Blackpool facing some tough opposition to claim promotion.

Oxford United’s 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Wembley on Saturday means they will join Portsmouth and Derby County in the Championship, while Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Rotherham United have all been relegated.

Meanwhile, Crawley overcame Crewe with a 2-0 win on Sunday to claim promotion to League One alongside Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield.

Here’s the latest odds for promotion from the third tier next season:

Cambridge finished 18th in League One last season.

1. Cambridge United- 18/1

Cambridge finished 18th in League One last season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Burton Albion finished 20th in League One last season.

2. Burton Albion- 18/1

Burton Albion finished 20th in League One last season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Shrewsbury Town finished 19th in League One last season.

3. Shrewsbury Town- 18/1

Shrewsbury Town finished 19th in League One last season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Northampton finished 14th in League One last season.

4. Northampton Town- 18/1

Northampton finished 14th in League One last season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Exeter City finished 13th in League One last season.

5. Exeter City- 16/1

Exeter City finished 13th in League One last season. Photo: Pete Norton

Leyton Orient finished 11th in League One last season.

6. Leyton Orient- 14/1

Leyton Orient finished 11th in League One last season. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

