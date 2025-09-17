A major topic of debate each season is always player ratings – and whether certain individuals are underrated or overrated.

Blackpool welcomed a number of new faces to Bloomfield Road over the summer, with their overalls, alongside the existing players, now available to view.

In the real world, it’s yet to click for Steve Bruce’s side – who have lost five of their opening seven League One outings.

This poor run of form isn’t currently reflected in FC26’s ratings ahead of its release on September 26.

The highfliers include the Seasiders’ two Birmingham City loanees, while the club’s marquee £1million signing from Nottingham Forest is more harshly treated.