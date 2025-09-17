EA Sports FC 26: Blackpool ratings featuring surprise for £1million man from Nottingham Forest and high score for Birmingham City loanee

By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST
The latest edition of EA Sports FC is due for release later this month.

A major topic of debate each season is always player ratings – and whether certain individuals are underrated or overrated.

Blackpool welcomed a number of new faces to Bloomfield Road over the summer, with their overalls, alongside the existing players, now available to view.

In the real world, it’s yet to click for Steve Bruce’s side – who have lost five of their opening seven League One outings.

This poor run of form isn’t currently reflected in FC26’s ratings ahead of its release on September 26.

The highfliers include the Seasiders’ two Birmingham City loanees, while the club’s marquee £1million signing from Nottingham Forest is more harshly treated.

Here’s the overall of every Blackpool player on this year’s EA Sports FC:

FC26 overall: 63.

1. Dale Taylor

FC26 overall: 63. Photo: Gareth Evans

FC26 overall: 63.

2. Danny Imray

FC26 overall: 63. Photo: Gareth Evans

FC26 overall: 63.

3. Scott Banks

FC26 overall: 63. Photo: Gareth Evans

FC26 overall: 64.

4. Franco Ravizzoli

FC26 overall: 64. Photo: Daniel Martino

FC26 overall: 64.

5. Tom Bloxham

FC26 overall: 64. Photo: Gareth Evans

FC26 overall: 64.

6. Zac Ashworth

FC26 overall: 64. Photo: Gareth Evans

