Donervon Daniels and Chris Long depart as Blackpool FC announce retained list

Donervon Daniels and Chris Long are among EIGHT players to have been released by Blackpool following the 2018/19 campaign.

The duo join Max Clayton, Mark Cullen, John O'Sullivan, Scott Quigley, Fin Sinclair-Smith and Chris Taylor in departing Bloomfield Road.

Options have been activated to extend the contracts of a further eight, a group which includes Player of the Year Marc Bola, Armand Gnanduillet, Curtis Tilt and Ollie Turton.

New deals have been offered to Nathan Delfouneso and Jimmy Ryan.

Professional contracts have also been offered to four members of Blackpool's youth team.

Manager Terry McPhillips said: “Making decisions on players’ futures is always difficult, but I would like to go on record and thank all those players departing the club this summer for their hard work and commitment.

“They’re all terrific lads and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Retained list in full

Released: Max Clayton, Mark Cullen, Donervon Daniels, Chris Long, John O’Sullivan, Scott Quigley, Fin Sinclair-Smith, Chris Taylor

Contract options exercised on: Nick Anderton, Marc Bola, Myles Boney, Armand Gnanduillet, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Rowan Roache, Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton

New contracts offered to: Nathan Delfouneso, Jimmy Ryan, Jack Sims

Professional contracts have also been offered to: Sean Graham, Emil Jaaskelainen, Nathan Shaw, Owen Watkinson

Already under contract for the 2019/20 season: Yusifu Ceesay, Liam Feeney, Callum Guy, Mark Howard, Michael Nottingham, Harry Pritchard, Jay Spearing, Jordan Thompson, Matty Virtue

Loan players returning to parent clubs: Joe Dodoo (Rangers), Antony Evans (Everton), Ben Heneghan (Sheffield United), Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace)