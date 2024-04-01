Discriminatory comment towards Wycombe Wanderers player reported during first half of game against Blackpool

It has been reported that a discriminatory comment was made towards a Wycombe Wanderers player during the first half of the game against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
Reports of a discriminatory comment from the South Stand was made during the first half

Play was stopped as the referee spoke to the managers on the touchline following the incident, which occurred in the south stand. The Blues’ Chris Forino also joined the officials for discussions before the match resumed.

At the break, an announcement was made over the tannoy that a remark had been made and CCTV would be used to identify those involved.

In a statement on social media, the Seasiders wrote: “Blackpool Football Club reminds supporters that use of any discriminatory language is entirely unacceptable. Anyone deemed to have used any language of this nature will be removed from the stadium and face severe repercussions.”

More to follow…

