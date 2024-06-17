Ollie Norburn (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Blackpool recruited a number of new players last summer- with some of them enduring differing fortunes.

A couple of the signings have proven to be shrewd pieces of business, while others still have to discover their best form at Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe was an example of a deal that didn’t work out following his move to the Fylde Coast, with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster departing in January. It was a similar story for loanee Jensen Weir, who was recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Here’s a closer look at the permanent signings from last summer who are still with Blackpool- and the role they can play next season:

Richard O’Donnell

Goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell joined the club on a free transfer following his departure from Rochdale. As a back-up to Dan Grimshaw, he proved to be a safe pair of hands.

In all competitions, he made 13 appearances in total, keeping five clean sheets for the Seasiders, and was probably an unsung hero in certain games, with some important contributions.

The club have been able to extend his stay at Bloomfield Road for an additional 12 months, which is good business considering the positive impact he’s had away from the pitch as well.

Ollie Norburn

Club captain Ollie Norburn still has plenty to prove in his second season with Blackpool following his move from Peterborough United last summer.

The midfielder made a bright enough start to life on the Fylde Coast, and looked like a good operator in the centre of the park, but after coming back from a spell on the sidelines he didn’t quite look like the same player which was a disappointment.

Towards the end of the season he probably wouldn’t have made the Seasiders’ strongest line-up, so will be hoping for a big summer this time around.

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan’s first season in Tangerine was disrupted by injury at various points, as the ex-Charlton Athletic man scored six goals and provided five assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Around January time, the 24-year-old really stepped up his game, and was a key performer in both FA Cup games against Nottingham Forest.

If Morgan can replicate that form consistently throughout the upcoming campaign then he could be a strong midfield asset.

Matthew Pennington

Out of last summer’s permanent signings, Matthew Pennington is the one that has delivered the most so far.

The 29-year-old featured 38 times in all competitions following his move from Shrewsbury, and made the right-sided position in the back three his own.

Based on his performances last season, the defender is someone that can be built around next season and can continue to be a key man for Neil Critchley.

Kyle Joseph

Kyle Joseph’s first year in Tangerine was disappointing, with the striker not quite delivering.

His pre-season was restricted through injury, before being ruled out for three months following his debut for the club.

The 22-year-old never looked quite up to speed, and only managed two goals in all competitions.