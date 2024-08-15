Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool could explore sending striker Kylian Kouassi out on loan before the end of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer following the conclusion of his contract with Sutton United, and scored five times in 24 appearances during his first year with the Seasiders.

Injuries disrupted Kouassi’s campaign at times, and he was unable to feature in any recent pre-season games after undergoing surgery back in May.

With Dom Ballard recently joining Blackpool on loan from Southampton, there is now plenty of competition for places up front in Neil Critchley’s side.

Jordan Rhodes, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher and Jake Beesley have all featured in the Seasiders’ first two games of the season, while Kouassi continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Critchley admits conversations will take place to discuss what will be best for the striker going forward.

“He’s missed a few months,” he said.

“I thought he did very well when he first came to the club last year, and he probably surprised us a little bit with how well he did initially.

“He trained on Tuesday when we did a session with a few players, so it was nice to see him back.

“With a few weeks of the window to go, it’s something we’ll assess as a club and discuss with Kylian.

“I use the Rob Apter example because he’s benefitted from going out and playing regular football.

“If we think that’s right with Kylian, and he’s happy with that, then I’m sure it’s something we can explore.”