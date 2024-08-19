Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Details have been finalised for Blackpool’s EFL Cup tie away to Blackburn Rovers.

The Seasiders will travel to Ewood Park on Tuesday August 27, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

Neil Critchley’s side progressed from the first round after claiming a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brewers played the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the first half, but they were able to frustrate the Seasiders for large periods- with Ashley Fletcher unable to convert the resulting penalty from the red card.

Substitute Ryan Finnigan eventually broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, before Matthew Pennington claimed a brace. The victory was then rounded off by Lee Evans in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Blackburn booked their place in the second round with a 6-1 win over Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

The last time Blackpool travelled to Ewood Park was back in February 2023, with the home side claiming a 1-0 victory.

Ticket details for visiting fans next week are still to be announced.