Details finalised for Blackpool's Lancashire Derby away to Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders will travel to Ewood Park on Tuesday August 27, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.
Neil Critchley’s side progressed from the first round after claiming a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium earlier this month.
The Brewers played the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the first half, but they were able to frustrate the Seasiders for large periods- with Ashley Fletcher unable to convert the resulting penalty from the red card.
Substitute Ryan Finnigan eventually broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, before Matthew Pennington claimed a brace. The victory was then rounded off by Lee Evans in stoppage time.
Meanwhile, Blackburn booked their place in the second round with a 6-1 win over Stockport County at Edgeley Park.
The last time Blackpool travelled to Ewood Park was back in February 2023, with the home side claiming a 1-0 victory.
Ticket details for visiting fans next week are still to be announced.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.