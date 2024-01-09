Details confirmed for Blackpool's FA Cup replay against Nottingham Forest- including date, time, and TV coverage

Details have been confirmed for Blackpool’s FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest.

Blackpool drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground

The two teams couldn’t be separated at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon, as the Seasiders frustrated the Premier League outfit.

Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave Neil Critchley’s men a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level.

The pair will now meet at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday January 17 (K.O. 7.45pm), and will be broadcast live on ITV.