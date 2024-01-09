News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Details confirmed for Blackpool's FA Cup replay against Nottingham Forest- including date, time, and TV coverage

Details have been confirmed for Blackpool’s FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest.
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:01 GMT
Blackpool drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the City GroundBlackpool drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground
Blackpool drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground

The two teams couldn’t be separated at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon, as the Seasiders frustrated the Premier League outfit.

Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave Neil Critchley’s men a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair will now meet at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday January 17 (K.O. 7.45pm), and will be broadcast live on ITV.

Either West Ham or Bristol City will await the winner, after they drew 1-1 at the London Stadium in their third round meeting at the weekend.

Related topics:BlackpoolNottingham ForestPremier LeagueNeil Critchley