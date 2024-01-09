Details confirmed for Blackpool's FA Cup replay against Nottingham Forest- including date, time, and TV coverage
The two teams couldn’t be separated at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon, as the Seasiders frustrated the Premier League outfit.
Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave Neil Critchley’s men a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level.
The pair will now meet at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday January 17 (K.O. 7.45pm), and will be broadcast live on ITV.
Either West Ham or Bristol City will await the winner, after they drew 1-1 at the London Stadium in their third round meeting at the weekend.