Derby County v Blackpool: Build-up, team news and live match updates from Pride Park

Blackpool head to crisis club Derby County looking to finally get back to winning ways.

The Seasiders are now without a win in their last six games, a run that has also seen them fail to score in their last three.

Despite dropping down into the bottom half of the Championship table, Neil Critchley’s men are still sitting fairly comfortably with an 11-point buffer to the relegation zone.

Sitting inside that bottom three are Wayne Rooney’s derby, who continue to be mired in off-the-field strife.

The Rams, who remain in administration and on the lookout for a buyer, have been hit with two points deductions this season, which has seen them docked a total of 21 points.

It leaves the East Midlands outfit bottom of the table on just one point, making relegation to League One an almost certainty.

Despite their troubles, Rooney’s side have performed admirably this season and, had they not been hit with their deductions, they’d be sat just five points adrift of the Seasiders.

Their recent form hasn’t been great though, with just one win to their name from their last 11 outings. That run has mostly included draws though, with just four defeats suffered during that time.