Derby County stance on Sunderland midfielder outlined amid Blackpool interest

Both Blackpool and Derby County have been linked with a move for Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton.

Earlier this week, Alan Nixon reported that the Seasiders and the Rams were battling it out to sign the 25-year-old, who has spent time on loan with both clubs in the past.

According to Derbyshire Live, Embleton is not a target Paul Warne’s side are looking at as they prepare for their first season back in the Championship after being promoted from League One.

Meanwhile, when Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was asked about the links with the Sunderland man, he was complimentary about his previous stint at Bloomfield Road back in 2021, during which time he scored two goals and provided four assists in 21 outings.

“He was very good for us,” he said.

“He came in January on Deadline Day and had a fantastic period for us. He then went on to have a successful season for Sunderland after that, but obviously the last 18 months have been stop-start because of injury.

“He’s someone we’re aware of, and someone we remember fondly because of his time here, but he’s obviously Sunderland’s player and he’s been getting some minutes for them in pre-season.

“We’re looking to strengthen in certain areas, and midfield would be one of them, but I wouldn’t want to discuss specific names too much.”

As a youngster, Embleton spent time with Middlesbrough before joining Sunderland.

It was with the Black Cats he progressed through various youth ranks, and has made 92 senior appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

As well as being loaned to Blackpool, he has also spent time with both Grimsby Town and Derby.

His time with the latter was disrupted by injury, with the midfielder only managing two appearances in all competitions for both the Rams and Sunderland last season.