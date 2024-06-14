Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Derby County have become the latest club to be linked with a move for former Blackpool loanee Karamoko Dembele.

The 21-year-old enjoyed his time at Bloomfield Road throughout the course of the last campaign, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.

His performances saw him win the Seasiders’ Players’ Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season.

Dembele has now returned to his parent club Brest in Ligue 1, but his future may end up elsewhere by the end of the summer, with a number of clubs interested in his signature.

Football Insider report Derby are now eyeing up a move for the attacking midfielder following their promotion to the Championship, and are said to be open to both a loan or a permanent deal.

The likes of Everton, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Southampton, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday have all been linked with the ex-Blackpool player in recent months.