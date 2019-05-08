Departing loanees Ben Heneghan and Joe Dodoo bid goodbye to Blackpool

Departing Blackpool loanees Ben Heneghan and Joe Dodoo have bid their goodbyes with messages posted on social media.

The duo have spent the entire campaign with the Seasiders on season-long loans, although they enjoyed varying degrees of success.

Heneghan, who has now returned to his parent club Sheffield United, enjoyed a superb campaign.

The centre-back recovered from a rusty start to become one of the first names on the Blackpool team sheet, eventually racking up 49 appearances.

He was recognised at Sunday's end-of-season awards evening, voted the club's Player of the Year by both Radio Wave and Blackpool Supporters' Association.

"Big thanks to Blackpool FC for having me this year," Heneghan posted.

"Been a crazy season but I’m happy to have been back playing.

"Absolute top set of lads who I wish every success to. Grateful to have won a couple of awards last night! All the best to the club for the future."

Dodoo, meanwhile, was largely on the fringes on the first-team for the majority of the campaign, scoring six times in 25 appearances.

The Rangers forward did enjoy a fruitful November, however, scoring four goals in as many games, yet didn't make an appearance after mid-March.

"I enjoyed my time with Blackpool FC," he said.

"I appreciate the support from the fans, team mates and the staff on and off the pitch.

"I will like to thank every one at the club and I wish you all the best for the future"