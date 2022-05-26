Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton has received his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming Nations League matches.

Ireland are set to face Armenia, Scotland and Ukraine next month, followed by a second rescheduled clash with Ukraine in Poland.

The 27-year-old was born in London but moved to Waterford in Ireland at a young age and also qualifies to play for them through his Irish mother.

Hamilton has never featured for an international youth side and this will be his first bit of experience playing for a national team.

The winger claimed two goals and four assists in 24 league matches for Blackpool this season.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Barnsley show interest in League One trio Barnsley are considering swoops for Burton Albion's Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Chesterfield's Paul Cook and Cheltenham Town's Michael Duff as they continue to search for a new manager. Poya Asbaghi left the club following the Tykes' relegation, six months after joining. (The 72)

2. Leicester to lose out on Bristol City midfielder Leicester City look set to lose the race to sign Bristol City's Han-Noah Massengo, with Nice now in pole position. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from a number of European clubs. (Football League World)

3. Tottenham suffer blow in Baggies star pursuit It has been claimed that Tottenham may have missed their chance at signing West Brom's Sam Johnstone this summer due to not offering him regular game time. Antonio Conte's side also look set to sign Southampton goalkeeper, Fraser Forster. (GiveMeSport)

4. Tigers plot ambitious move for Fulham ace on a free Hull City are eyeing a move for Fulham's Jean Michael Seri, who will become a free agent next month. The Tigers are likely to face a number of clubs across Europe for the 30-year-old's signature. (Hull Live)