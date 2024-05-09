Departing Blackpool defender takes to social media to share farewell message

Marvin Ekpiteta (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Marvin Ekpiteta has taken to social media to bid farewell to Blackpool after his departure was confirmed earlier this week.

The defender, who first arrived at Bloomfield Road in 2020, will leave the club this summer when his contract expires, following 143 appearances in Tangerine.

Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery are also among the first team players to part ways with the Seasiders, while discussions are still ongoing with James Husband.

Taking to X, Ekpiteta shared some photos from his time on the Fylde Coast, with the caption: “Thank you Blackpool family for all the memories and your support over the past four seasons.”

Fans were quick to respond to the 28-year-old’s message, with one writing: “Never not put 100 percent in since you walked through the door. Unbelievable player. Legend.”

Another added: “Great player and servant to the club, all the best for the future Marv.”