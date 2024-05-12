Departing Blackpool defender offers update on search for next club as he outlines target
With his contract at Bloomfield Road expiring this summer, the defender will part ways with the Seasiders following 143 appearances in Tangerine.
Ekpiteta was part of the last Blackpool squad to win promotion from League One, and was named as the club’s player of the season for his performances in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign. The 28-year-old now wants a return to England’s second tier, but knows the process could take over the next few months.
“I’m just going to relax, taking a break from football both physically and mentally- whatever will be, will be,” he said.
“I’ve done what I’ve had to do throughout my career, so if a club wants to sign me then it’ll happen, I’m not worrying about it. I know some players like hearing about interest, but I don’t want to know unless it’s concrete. A lot of stuff gets made up and you’ve got to take it with a pinch of salt.
“Joining a Championship club is my aim- football is a short career so I want to play as high as possible. I know I’m still good enough to play at that level.
“I’d love to play in the Prem, or even another top European league like Germany, France or Italy. I’m definitely open to a team abroad. I’ve got a young family so we’re not worried about school or stuff.”
Ekpiteta states his long-term target is to represent Nigeria, having played for the African nation’s U20s side back in 2013.
“The dream is to play for my national team- that'd be amazing for me and my family,” he added.
“I came close in the Championship, so if I could get back to that level or a first division in Europe it’d be great.”
