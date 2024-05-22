Departing Blackpool coach linked with role alongside ex-Celtic and Bolton Wanderers boss

Iain Brunskill departed Blackpool earlier this week

Former Blackpool assistant coach Iain Brunskill has been linked with a job in Europe.

It was announced on Tuesday the 47-year-old was departing the Seasiders. After initially being with the club during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, he returned to Bloomfield Road last summer following Neil Critchley’s reappointment.

Brunskill could now potentially reunite with another former colleague, with Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reporting that Neil Lennon wants him to join him at Rapid Bucharest.

The ex-Celtic and Bolton Wanderers head coach accepted the position with the Romanian outfit earlier this week, in what is his first job since leaving AC Omonia in 2022.

The Gazette also understands that Brunskill’s new role will be with a European club, which won’t be the first time he’s taken an opportunity abroad, having previously worked in Malta, Jordan, China and Norway in various roles.

His coaching career began with Liverpool as the club’s assistant academy technical director, before later joining Blackburn Rovers as reserve team manager and first-team coach.

He’s also worked as a youth coach educator for the FA, held a role in Bolton’s player development department, and been a senior development coach for Norwich City.

The Seasiders’ search for a new assistant coach is already underway as preparations continue for the 2024/25 campaign, with the club looking to improve on their recent eighth place finish in League One.

In the statement announcing Brunskill’s exit, the Seasiders wrote: “Blackpool Football Club can announce that Iain Brunskill has left his position on the coaching staff.

“Brunskill rejoined the Seasiders last year as part of Neil Critchley's backroom team, but now departs the club to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.