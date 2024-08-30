Delay for ex-Burnley man in expected move away from Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool defender Dan Sassi is set to leave the club on loan - but his move will not take place today.

Despite there being a delay, the 20-year-old is still expected to join Rochdale on a season-long loan, after featuring 10 times for the National League club in the second half of the last campaign.

Sassi is due to still be around the Seasiders squad for their game against Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road on Saturday (K.O. 12.30), but the move to Spotland should take place in the days following the fixture.

Due to the loan agreement involving a non-league side, it does not have to be completed before today’s 11pm deadline.

The delay is most-likely due to Odeluga Offiah’s move to Bloomfield Road not taking place in time to feature against the Chairboys, with the deal for the Brighton & Hove Albion youngster only expected to be finalised in the next couple of hours.

Sassi joined Blackpool from Burnley back in the January transfer window, without a senior game of football under his belt.

Since then, he enjoyed his short spell with Rochdale, as well as working with the Seasiders first-team squad throughout pre-season.