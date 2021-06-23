Decision to be made soon over Blackpool loan star, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and QPR given transfer boost, Leeds United chase Nottingham Forest winger - Championship transfer news and gossip

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk and rumours from the second tier.
1. Blades midfielder in demand
Sheffield United midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Hull City, is a target for Charlton Athletic. (the 72) Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Hull decide against midfielder swoop
Hull City have pulled back from finalising a deal for Dan Crowley, who is available after leaving Birmingham City. (Hull Live) Photo: Press Association
3. Forest winger in Leeds link
Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, who was on loan at Lincoln last season, is interesting Leeds United. (The Athletic) Photo: Press Association
4. Millwall won't give up on Owls striker
Millwall are preparing a second offer for Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass but the Owls won't sell. (Sheffield Star) Photo: Camerasport