All the transfer talk from the Championship

Decision to be made soon over Blackpool loan star, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and QPR given transfer boost, Leeds United chase Nottingham Forest winger - Championship transfer news and gossip

The transfer market is slowly cranking into life in the Championship.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 2:19 pm

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk and rumours from the second tier.

1. Blades midfielder in demand

Sheffield United midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Hull City, is a target for Charlton Athletic. (the 72) Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Hull decide against midfielder swoop

Hull City have pulled back from finalising a deal for Dan Crowley, who is available after leaving Birmingham City. (Hull Live) Photo: Press Association

3. Forest winger in Leeds link

Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, who was on loan at Lincoln last season, is interesting Leeds United. (The Athletic) Photo: Press Association

4. Millwall won't give up on Owls striker

Millwall are preparing a second offer for Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass but the Owls won't sell. (Sheffield Star) Photo: Camerasport

