Decision made on ex-Blackpool loanee amid West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Derby County interest
Get French Football News (via L’Équipe) report the attacking midfielder does not have a future with Brest, with the club’s sporting director Grégory Lorenzi confirming in an interview that the 21-year-old would be one of four players to part ways with the Ligue 1 club this summer- despite being contracted until 2026.
Dembele enjoyed a successful stint on loan with the Seasiders, with the ex-Celtic youngster scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.
His performances saw him win Blackpool’s Players’ Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season- which has caught the eye of a number of other teams in England.
Last week, Football Insider reported Derby County were the latest side to be interested in his signature following their promotion to the Championship, and are said to be open to both a loan or a permanent deal.
The likes of Everton, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Southampton, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday have all been linked with the ex-Blackpool player in recent months.
While Dembele was in England, his parent club were enjoying a strong campaign in the French first division, with Les Pirates claiming a place in next year’s Champions League after finishing third behind PSG and Monaco.
