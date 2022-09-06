Deadline day signing Callum Wright features as Blackpool's development squad edge out Accrington Stanley

The midfielder got 70 invaluable minutes under his belt as Stephen Dobbie’s side earned a 1-0 win in their Central League Cup outing at Longridge Town’s ground.

Grant Ward featured as a trialist once again and played the full 90, while Stuart Moore, Luke Garbutt, Sonny Carey and CJ Hamilton all got minutes under their belts.

The winning goal came via substitute Brad Holmes, meaning Dobbie’s newly-formed development side have won their first two games of the campaign, one in the league and one in the cup.

Just as they did against Bolton Wanderers a couple of weeks ago, Blackpool named another strong side for this cup group game.

Fans also got their first glimpse of recent development squad signings Zak Emmerson and Owen Moffat.

The ex-Celtic man looked dangerous from the off, playing a slide-rule pass into Wright who lofted just wide of the upright as early as the second minute.

Brad Holmes' goal was the difference at Longridge Town's ground

The Seasiders remained well on top in the early stages, with Wright, Sonny Carey and CJ Hamilton all looking dangerous.

While there was a lack of goalmouth action to report, the Seasiders were certainly playing some neat and tidy football in the final third, linking up well and working the ball into dangerous positions thanks to some clever build-up play.

It almost paid dividends midway through the opening half when Hamilton picked out Wright, whose first-time effort was blocked.

Accrington produced their first effort on goal on the half-hour mark but they failed to trouble Stuart Moore’s goal, as Oliver Patrick fizzed a shot over the bar from distance.

Zak Emmerson squandered a gilt-edged chance to score on his first Blackpool start when he volleyed wide from point-blank range after being played through on goal by Carey.

Moore was required to make two big saves in quick succession to stop the visitors taking an unlikely first-half lead.

The first came with his legs to deny Joe Hardy after defender Alex Lankshear had slipped, before the keeper got down to his right to make a low save from Calvin Hardy’s header.

The Seasiders came within a whisker of opening the scoring five minutes before the break when Hamilton picked out Wright in space, but the midfielder’s powerful low shot took a deflection, sending it agonisingly wide of the post.

For all of their dominance, Blackpool could and perhaps should have found themselves going a goal down on the stroke of half-time.

Luke Garbutt and Alex Lankshear both had to be called upon to produce clearances off the goal-line as an inswinging free-kick caused havoc inside the Blackpool box.

After a quiet start to the second-half, Accrington went close to breaking the deadlock when substitute Emerich Polly headed over unmarked from eight yards out.

Stanley, who were the better side in the second-half, almost edged their noses in front when Harper looked to flick a header past Moore, but the Blackpool keeper was equal to it.

Blackpool finally opened the scoring 20 minutes from time as two substitutes combined.

Donovan Lescott, the son of former England defender Joleon, fed Brad Holmes whose one-month loan at AFC Fylde has now expired.

It was a smart finish from the youngster, angling a powerful shot across the goalkeeper and into the far corner of the net.

The hosts were forced to end the game with 10 men after Moffat was forced to hobble off with what looked to be a hamstring injury after firing narrowly over from the angle. With four outfield subs already made, Dobbie had no option but to play the final six minutes with a man down.

Despite the disadvantage, the Seasiders almost grabbed a late second when Emmerson had a goalbound shot tipped just wide by the keeper.

Blackpool had to withstand some late pressure as Stanley went more direct in the dying stages, with Stanley going close on two occasions.

But the Seasiders held on to claim the win.

TEAMS

Blackpool: S. Moore, J. Moore, Trusty, Lankshear, Garbutt (Squires), Ward, Wright (Lescott), Carey (Nyame), Moffat, Hamilton (Holmes), Emmerson

Subs: Cunningham

Accrington: Sherwood, Moonan, Carson (Monk) Perritt, Pickles, Proctor, Martin, Scully, Patrick, Hardy (Polly), Harper