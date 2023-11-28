Date and time confirmed for Blackpool's Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Barnsley

Blackpool take on Barnsley at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy next week.

The Seasiders claimed victories over Barrow, Liverpool U21s and Morecambe to progress to the round of 32 with a 100 percent record.

Meanwhile, Barnsley also progressed with ease, but finished second in their group following a 5-1 defeat to Bradford City.

Blackpool will now take on the Tykes on Tuesday December 5, with the tie getting underway at 7pm.