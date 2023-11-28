News you can trust since 1873
Date and time confirmed for Blackpool's Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Barnsley

Blackpool take on Barnsley at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy next week.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:40 GMT
The Seasiders claimed victories over Barrow, Liverpool U21s and Morecambe to progress to the round of 32 with a 100 percent record.

Meanwhile, Barnsley also progressed with ease, but finished second in their group following a 5-1 defeat to Bradford City.

Blackpool will now take on the Tykes on Tuesday December 5, with the tie getting underway at 7pm.

The club have announced that only the West Stand will be open for the fixture.

