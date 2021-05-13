Data experts predict who will win League One play-offs - Blackpool, Sunderland, Lincoln City or Oxford United

Blackpool are set to face Oxford United in their two-legged semi-final, while Sunderland come up against Lincoln City with a place in the final at Wembley on the line.

BettingOdds.com has analysed the head-to-head records of all sides in the League One play-offs this season to determine which side will clinch promotion to the Championship.

And you can view the results – and the methods behind them – in this article.

Predicted results in Oxford United vs Blackpool semi-final

First leg: Oxford United 1.59 - 1.24 Blackpool

Second leg: Blackpool 1.88 - 1 Oxford United

Final aggregate PPG: Oxford United 2.59 - 3.12 Blackpool

Predicted results in Sunderland vs Lincoln City semi-final

First leg: Lincoln City 1.4 - 1.4 Sunderland

Second leg: Sunderland 1.6 - 1 Lincoln City

Final aggregate PPG: Lincoln City 2.4 - 3 Sunderland

Predicted result in Blackpool v Sunderland

Play-off final aggregate PPG: Blackpool 1.23 - 1.48 Sunderland

How did the data experts come to their conclusion?

For all first and second legs of the play-off semi-finals, the websites analysed the all-time head-to-head league records between each competing side at the home team’s stadium (old or new) for each leg.

They then added together each side's points-per-game record as both the home and away side to reveal the aggregate score, with the victor advancing to the play-off final.

To determine the winner of the final, the betting site analysed the two competing sides' all-time head-to-head record in the league and play-offs against one another and the promoted side was the team with the best points-per-game record.