Darren Ferguson 'disappointed' and 'shocked' by Peterborough United's defeat to Blackpool

Late goals from Sonny Carey and Jerry Yates secured a crucial comeback win for the Seasiders, who were without a victory in their last seven games heading into today’s encounter at Bloomfield Road.

But Carey came off the bench to put Critchley’s side in front with his first goal in tangerine in the 86th minute, before Yates made sure of the points in stoppage time.

Keshi Anderson had earlier levelled after Sikiri Dembele gave Darren Ferguson’s side an early lead.

Not only are Blackpool back to winning ways after three straight defeats, they’re also back in the goals having failed to find the back of the net in six-and-a-half hours of football prior to today’s vital triumph.

As for Posh, they remain inside the bottom three having now lost 11 of their 12 away games this season.

“I’m extremely disappointed and shocked how we’ve lost that 3-1. There were large parts we were in control of, especially the opening 20 minutes," Ferguson told our sister paper, the Peterborough Telegraph.

“We started very positively and got in front. It then felt to me like we just stopped doing the things that got us in control of the game. We just had to see it through, but unfortunately, we didn’t.

"At half-time, we spoke about being too rushed, taking too many one-touch passes and giving the ball away. We needed to be calmer on the ball."

Posh would eventually be undone at the death, conceding twice in the space of just five minutes.

“It’s a hard one to take," Ferguson added.

"We felt it was a real opportunity to get some momentum back into the season and we can’t seem to get it at the moment.

"Our away from is horrendous and our home form will have to keep us in the league. Whatever we try in away games we seem to end up getting beaten.

“I didn’t think we deserved to lose. We limited them to very few chances. Going the other way, we didn’t seem to have a cutting edge, the amount of crosses (Joe) Tomlinson has put into the six-yard box and we just haven’t attacked them.

“The gap is still very much catchable. There are teams around us we can catch with 23 games to go, but it’s been a very poor first half of the season, particularly away from home.

“We have to improve massively in the second half of the season and I feel that we can do that. Our home form is going to be absolutely massive. If you keep losing away our home games are going to become must-win.

“We have to keep the belief if we can and I ask the fans to stick with us. The gap is that small you win next week and you’re out of it. The criticism is absolutely fair, but we’ve got to stick together if we can.”