Daniel Gretarsson handed rare start as Blackpool make three changes for Boxing Day clash against Huddersfield Town

Reece James, Ryan Wintle and Shayne Lavery drop out of the starting line-up as Critchley makes three changes to the side that beat Peterborough United last week.

The main talking point is the emergence of Daniel Gretarsson, who is handed his first league start of the season in the centre of defence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That sees James Husband move back over to left-back in James’ absence.

Elsewhere, Sonny Carey replaces Wintle in the centre of midfield after coming off the bench to score against Posh last week.

Yates, who also found the back of the net after coming on as a substitute, is rewarded with a start in place of Lavery.

James and Wintle aren’t named in the squad at all, but Richard Keogh is named among the substitutes after recovering from Covid.

Daniel Gretarsson makes his first league start of the season

Demetri Mitchell, CJ Hamiton and Tyreece John-Jules all come back into the fold and are named among the subs.

Callum Connolly and Owen Dale, who were both on the bench against Posh, aren’t involved in the 18.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Grant Ward (achilles) all remain sidelined.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, mak one change to their side from their 3-2 win against Bristol City, as Levi Colwill misses out through illness.

TEAMS

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Pearson, Sarr, Lees, Thomas, Toffolo, O'Brien, High, Sinani, Ward, Holmes

Subs: Schofield, Ruffels, Turton, Rowe, Russell, Koroma, Rhodes

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Gretarsson, Husband, Dougall, Carey, Bowler, Anderson, Yates, Madine

Subs: Moore, Keogh, Sterling, Mitchell, Hamilton, John-Jules, Lavery

Referee: Jeremy Simpson