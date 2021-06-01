DAILY PICTURE SPECIAL: Blackpool fans at Wembley

SportFootballBlackpool FCPicture: ANDREW KEARNS / CAMERASPORT DAILY PICTURE SPECIAL: Blackpool fans at WembleyAnother selection of our photographs of Seasiders supporters enjoying the atmosphere of the big day at WembleyBy Andy MooreTuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:53 pm More pictures tomorrow1. Painting the town (and himself) tangerinePicture: ROB NEWELL / CAMERASPORT Buy photo2. Another Tangerine takeover of the capitalPicture: ANDREW KEARNS / CAMERASPORT Buy photo3. Seasider selfie timePicture: ANDREW ROB NEWELL / CAMERASPORT Buy photo4. Ready for the final push at WembleyPicture: ANDREW KEARNS / CAMERASPORT Buy photoNext Page Page 1 of 2