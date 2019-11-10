Cyril Robinson, last surviving member of Blackpool's 1953 FA Cup winning side, dies aged 90

Cyril Robinson, the last surviving member of Blackpool's FA Cup winning side in 1953, has passed away at the age of 90.

The wing-half, who celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this year, signed for the club from Mansfield Town in 1951 and went on to make 21 appearances in tangerine.

He also played for Northwich Victoria, Bradford Park Avenue and Southport in a career that spanned 13 years.

At the age of 30, Nottingham-born Robinson moved into non-league football to play for Fleetwood Town and Blackpool Mechanics, as well as the likes of Buxton and Lancaster City.

He later moved to Australia to play for Newcastle Croatia.

"Our condolences go out to Cyril's wife Kathleen and all the family at this time," Blackpool FC said in a statement.