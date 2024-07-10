Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Karamoko Dembele has returned to training with Stade Brestois following his loan spell with Blackpool.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful stint at Bloomfield Road, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions during his time in Tangerine.

His performances throughout the campaign saw him pick up several accolades at the Seasiders’ end of year awards, as well as being nominated for League One Young Player of the Season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Dembele was out on loan, his parent club Brest qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in Ligue 1.

Last month, Get French Football News (via L’Équipe) claimed that the attacking midfielder didn’t have a future at Stade Francis-Le Blé, with Les Pirates’ sporting director Grégory Lorenzi stating in an interview that he would be one of four players to part ways with the club this summer- despite being contracted until 2026.

Some reports since have suggested that Dembele has been released, but that appears not to be the case, with the former Blackpool loanee appearing in clips and photos of Brest’s pre-season preparations across the last couple of weeks.

So far this summer, the likes of Leeds United, West Ham United, Everton and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with the ex-Celtic youngster, who first came to prominence as a 13-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the conclusion of his stint at Bloomfield Road, Seasiders head coach Neil Critchley made his thoughts clear on what the future holds for Dembele.

“He’s been outstanding, (and) rightly won the supporters’ and players’ player of the season,” he said.

“He always takes the game to the opposition, he’s nearly got double figures in goals, he’s got double figures in assists. For his first full season in senior football, I think he’s a really exciting player for the future.