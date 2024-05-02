Blackpool missed out on the League One play-offs on the final day

The Seasiders finished in eighth, but a win on the final day against Reading would’ve seen them sneak into the top six. Unfortunately, Neil Critchley’s side were defeated 3-2 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, meaning their campaign ended in disappointment.

Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town have already been promoted from League Two for next year, while MK Dons, Doncaster, Crewe and Crawley Town will battle it out to join them via the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Championship, Rotherham United’s relegation was confirmed a number of weeks ago. Huddersfield Town look all but down due to their goal difference, with Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers all in danger as well.

League One already looks set to be even more difficult for Blackpool next season, which is reflected through the early odds from the bookies.

Sky Bet have Wrexham as current favourites to win the league at 8/1, while they are 5/2 to earn promotion, with owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to invest once again this summer.

To finish top, Steve Evans’ Rotherham, along with Lincoln City, are at 12/1. As for the Seasiders, they are currently 14/1 alongside Reading and Charlton Athletic, which demonstrates the level of competition they face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley has already stated this will be an important summer for the club, in which they will look to rebuild.

"If you look at the players who we inherited or signed three or four years ago when I first came, then the natural cycle of that squad is coming to an end, so it’s a chance for us to refresh and move forward,” he stated.

"It’s a really pivotal summer for us. We have to decide how we are going to do that because that determines the decisions you make in terms of the players you try to bring in. We’re trying to build another squad that’ll lead the club forward for another two years.