Current odds for next season reveals the work Blackpool have ahead of them with Wrexham and Rotherham United already highly tipped
The Seasiders finished in eighth, but a win on the final day against Reading would’ve seen them sneak into the top six. Unfortunately, Neil Critchley’s side were defeated 3-2 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, meaning their campaign ended in disappointment.
Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town have already been promoted from League Two for next year, while MK Dons, Doncaster, Crewe and Crawley Town will battle it out to join them via the play-offs.
In the Championship, Rotherham United’s relegation was confirmed a number of weeks ago. Huddersfield Town look all but down due to their goal difference, with Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers all in danger as well.
League One already looks set to be even more difficult for Blackpool next season, which is reflected through the early odds from the bookies.
Sky Bet have Wrexham as current favourites to win the league at 8/1, while they are 5/2 to earn promotion, with owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to invest once again this summer.
To finish top, Steve Evans’ Rotherham, along with Lincoln City, are at 12/1. As for the Seasiders, they are currently 14/1 alongside Reading and Charlton Athletic, which demonstrates the level of competition they face.
Critchley has already stated this will be an important summer for the club, in which they will look to rebuild.
"If you look at the players who we inherited or signed three or four years ago when I first came, then the natural cycle of that squad is coming to an end, so it’s a chance for us to refresh and move forward,” he stated.
"It’s a really pivotal summer for us. We have to decide how we are going to do that because that determines the decisions you make in terms of the players you try to bring in. We’re trying to build another squad that’ll lead the club forward for another two years.
"It’s an important window, but each one is important. We’ve been discussing different scenarios and the what ifs. We know what we need to do but the competition for good players is fierce- we’ll be in there fighting. If we want to improve on this season, then we’ve got some important decisions to make because we want to move this club forward on and off the pitch."
