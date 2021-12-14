Crewe boss would 'happily' welcome Owen Dale back if fee can't be agreed with Blackpool

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road with a view to the move being made permanent during the January transfer window.

But according to recent reports, the two clubs are yet to come to terms on a fee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been claimed the Railwaymen are apparently demanding a fee in the region of £500,000, which is believed to be too high for the Seasiders.

“The situation with Owen has not changed as far as I am concerned. It is a loan with an option to buy,” Artell told Crewe’s official website.

“I thought a fee had been agreed, but if that is not the case and one cannot be agreed then I will happily have Owen Dale back. What a great signing that would be for us in January. That would be no skin off my nose.

“What a good signing that would be but I thought everything had been agreed, other than that I don’t know.”

Dale has made seven appearances for the Seasiders this season

Dale has made seven appearances for Neil Critchley’s side this season, scoring once.

The winger had to wait a while to make his debut after a foot problem was discovered during his medical on transfer deadline day.

Speaking at the end of November, Critchley said he was hoping for a quick resolution on Dale’s future.

“I’ve been pleased with Owen,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“He’s been frustrated because he wants to play, but he understands that we’ve got a good squad and the higher you go, the competition becomes greater and it becomes harder to get in the team on a regular basis.

“When he has been on the pitch and has a chance to contribute, he’s done really well.

“He didn’t have an injury, it was just something that was highlighted on the medical we did but he’s come through that.

“That was a frustrating time for him but we’re delighted to have him as part of our squad.

“I’m sure the rest of what we need to take care of will get taken care of in the very near future.”