Blackpool take on Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium in their final pre-season outing ahead of next week’s League One opener away to Crawley Town.

It’s been a mixed summer so far for Neil Critchley’s side in terms of results. The first-team started their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, before drawing 0-0 with Cadiz CF on the final day of their week-long stay in Southern Spain.

Upon their return to England, they claimed a 2-1 victory over West Brom behind-closed-doors, with Sonny Carey and Ashley Fletcher both finding the back of the net.

They were then defeated 1-0 by Sunderland at Bloomfield Road, but there were some positive signs as 22 players got a run out in the fixture.

Blackpool are up against Crewe Alexandra in their final pre-season outing (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The majority of the squad picked up 90 minutes in either the behind-closed-doors game against Accrington Stanley or the away trip to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, but both matches ended in 3-1 defeats.