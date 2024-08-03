Crewe Alexandra V Blackpool matchday live: Follow for updates
It’s been a mixed summer so far for Neil Critchley’s side in terms of results. The first-team started their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, before drawing 0-0 with Cadiz CF on the final day of their week-long stay in Southern Spain.
Upon their return to England, they claimed a 2-1 victory over West Brom behind-closed-doors, with Sonny Carey and Ashley Fletcher both finding the back of the net.
They were then defeated 1-0 by Sunderland at Bloomfield Road, but there were some positive signs as 22 players got a run out in the fixture.
The majority of the squad picked up 90 minutes in either the behind-closed-doors game against Accrington Stanley or the away trip to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, but both matches ended in 3-1 defeats.
Follow here for live updates from this afternoon’s game against Crewe:
Crewe Alexandra V Blackpool matchday live
What we can expect from today's game
TEAM NEWS
Lawrence-Gabriel missing from today's squad
A change of captain
James Husband will captain the Seasiders today, despite Ollie Norburn, who wore the armband last season, also being in the starting XI.