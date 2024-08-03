Crewe Alexandra V Blackpool matchday live: Follow for updates

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 13:31 BST
Blackpool take on Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium in their final pre-season outing ahead of next week’s League One opener away to Crawley Town.

It’s been a mixed summer so far for Neil Critchley’s side in terms of results. The first-team started their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, before drawing 0-0 with Cadiz CF on the final day of their week-long stay in Southern Spain.

Upon their return to England, they claimed a 2-1 victory over West Brom behind-closed-doors, with Sonny Carey and Ashley Fletcher both finding the back of the net.

They were then defeated 1-0 by Sunderland at Bloomfield Road, but there were some positive signs as 22 players got a run out in the fixture.

Blackpool are up against Crewe Alexandra in their final pre-season outing (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)placeholder image
Blackpool are up against Crewe Alexandra in their final pre-season outing (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The majority of the squad picked up 90 minutes in either the behind-closed-doors game against Accrington Stanley or the away trip to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, but both matches ended in 3-1 defeats.

Follow here for live updates from this afternoon’s game against Crewe:

Crewe Alexandra V Blackpool matchday live

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 13:30 BST

We've arrived

Welcome to today’s live blog. Follow here for updates throughout the afternoon.

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 13:36 BST

The Seasiders are here

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 13:38 BST

What we can expect from today's game

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/blackpool-boss-outlines-what-can-be-expected-from-final-pre-season-outing-against-crewe-alexandra-ahead-of-crawley-test-4725096

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 13:47 BST

Views of today's ground

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 14:01 BST

TEAM NEWS

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 14:11 BST

Lawrence-Gabriel missing from today's squad

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/oxford-united-target-absent-from-blackpools-pre-season-outing-against-crewe-alexandra-4728152

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 14:12 BST

A change of captain

James Husband will captain the Seasiders today, despite Ollie Norburn, who wore the armband last season, also being in the starting XI.

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 14:14 BST

The Crewe team for today

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 14:34 BST

The warm-up is underway

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:01 BST

The teams are out

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:02 BST

KICK OFF!

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:04 BST

Blackpool take the lead

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:12 BST

Chance

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:21 BST

Half chance for Crewe

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:33 BST

Norburn booked

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:42 BST

The Seasiders double their lead

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:48 BST

HALF TIME!

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:04 BST

The second half is underway

